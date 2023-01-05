Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Troubleshooting installation of @sanity/orderable-document-list plugin

15 replies
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Hi! I am new to Sanity and adding some documentation to my site. I’d like to add the 
@sanity/orderable-document-list
plugin, but get this error:
./node_modules/@sanity/orderable-document-list/node_modules/@sanity/ui/dist/index.esm.js
Module parse failed: 'import' and 'export' may appear only with 'sourceType: module' (61:0)
You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file type, currently no loaders are configured to process this file. See <https://webpack.js.org/concepts#loaders>
Any help or insight appreciated! Thank you!
Jan 5, 2023, 12:54 AM
Hey
user H
! What version of the Studio are you running and which command did you use to install the plugin?
Jan 5, 2023, 12:57 AM
I am running 
3.0.0-rc.2
and did an npm install for the plgin
Jan 5, 2023, 1:01 AM
It’d be worth it to update to the latest version of the Studio. Can you share your desk structure where you’re implement the plugin?
Jan 5, 2023, 1:05 AM
Awesome, the upgrade got me past that initial error. Seeing this one now when I click the sidebar item in studio:
Error: Element type is invalid: expected a string (for built-in components) or a class/function (for composite components) but got: undefined. You likely forgot to export your component from the file it's defined in, or you might have mixed up default and named imports.
Jan 5, 2023, 1:11 AM
Here’s what my desk structure looks like:
structure: (S, context) =&gt; {
        // The `Settings` root list item
        const settingsListItem = // A singleton not using `documentListItem`, eg no built-in preview
          S.listItem()
            .title(settingsType.title)
            .icon(settingsType.icon)
            .child(
              S.editor()
                .id(settingsType.name)
                .schemaType(settingsType.name)
                .documentId(settingsType.name)
            )

        // The default root list items (except custom ones)
        const defaultListItems = S.documentTypeListItems().filter(
          (listItem) =&gt; listItem.getId() !== settingsType.name
        )

        return S.list()
          .title('Content')
          .items([
            settingsListItem,
            S.divider(),
            ...defaultListItems,
            orderableDocumentListDeskItem({
              type: 'category',
              title: 'Categories',
              S,
              context,
            }),
          ])
      },
Jan 5, 2023, 1:12 AM
How are you importing the 
orderableDocumentListDeskItem
?
Jan 5, 2023, 1:14 AM
import { orderableDocumentListDeskItem } from '@sanity/orderable-document-list'
Jan 5, 2023, 1:15 AM
I wonder if you somehow installed a V2 version of the plugin. What does your package.json look like? Can you run 
npm install --save @sanity/orderable-document-list
just to rule it out?
Jan 5, 2023, 1:32 AM
Just reinstalled and same error. Also tried removing and installing again 😞
Jan 5, 2023, 1:48 AM
Can you share the output of 
sanity versions
?
Jan 5, 2023, 2:04 AM
@sanity/cli                          2.31.1 (latest: 3.1.4)
@sanity/code-input                    3.0.1 (up to date)
@sanity/image-url                     1.0.1 (up to date)
@sanity/orderable-document-list       1.0.2 (up to date)
@sanity/table                         1.0.1 (up to date)
@sanity/vision                   3.0.0-rc.2 (latest: 3.1.4)
@sanity/webhook                       2.0.0 (up to date)
Jan 5, 2023, 2:06 AM
It looks like the actual 
sanity
package is missing from that list. Can you share your package.json?
Jan 5, 2023, 2:09 AM
Noticed that the 
sanity upgrade
command didn’t actually update 
package.json
. so just updated 
sanity
and it works!!
Jan 5, 2023, 2:13 AM
Thank you so much for helping with this and the quick responses! Much appreciated!
Jan 5, 2023, 2:14 AM
Fantastic! Glad it’s sorted 🙂
Jan 5, 2023, 2:29 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.