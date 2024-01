A previously unvisited boundary must have exactly one root segment. This is a bug in React.

Hi all, I'm having a bit of trouble with live previews in my Next.js project.I'm trying to avoid duplicating every single component just to have a preview version and a regular one, so instead I made a generic preview component that dynamically loads the correct one and passes it the initial data and the query that it requires.This kind of works but in preview mode everything flashes (probably due to the dynamic loading logic) and sometimes I get weird React errors sayingAny suggestions on how to make all this work without weird generic shenanigans and code duplication? Thank you!