Troubleshooting login error with npm create sanity@latest command

Hello. Am trying to start a new sanity project using npm create sanity@latest . It installs the node packages. Then gets to the login prompts for different options(Google, Github, Email). I select any of them, but the terminal returns a wild error! Here is what it returns :? Login type GoogleOpening browser at- Waiting for browser login to complete... Press Ctrl + C to cancelnode491 throw er; // Unhandled 'error' eventError: spawn undefined\System32\WindowsPowerShell\v1.0\powershell ENOENTat ChildProcess._handle.onexit (node283:19) at onErrorNT (node476:16) at process.processTicksAndRejections (node82:21) Emitted 'error' event on ChildProcess instance at:at ChildProcess._handle.onexit (node289:12) at onErrorNT (node476:16) at process.processTicksAndRejections (node82:21) { errno: -4058,code: 'ENOENT',syscall: 'spawn undefined\\System32\\WindowsPowerShell\\v1.0\\powershell',path: 'undefined\\System32\\WindowsPowerShell\\v1.0\\powershell',spawnargs: ['-NoProfile','-NonInteractive','–ExecutionPolicy','Bypass','-EncodedCommand','UwB0AGEAcgB0ACAAIgBoAHQAdABwAHMAOgAvAC8AYQBwAGkALgBzAGEAbgBpAHQAeQAuAGkAbwAvAHYAMQAvAGEAdQB0AGgALwBsAG8AZwBpAG4ALwBnAG8AbwBnAGwAZQA/AHQAeQBwAGUAPQBsAGkAcwB0AGUAbgAmAHUAdQBpAGQAPQBkAGYAZQA2AGUAYQBkADgAOAA4ADUAMQAxADkAZgBiAGQAYwBmAGIAMQAwADAAYgBlADMAOABjADkAOQA3AGYAJgBzAG8AdQByAGMAZQA9AGMAbABpACYAbABhAGIAZQBsAD0ARABFAFMASwBUAE8AUAAtAEwAMABPAEgATAA5AEsAKwAlADIARgArAHcAaQBuADMAMgAiAA=='Node.js v18.12.1