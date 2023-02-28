Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Troubleshooting login error with npm create sanity@latest command

8 replies
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
Hello. Am trying to start a new sanity project using npm create sanity@latest . It installs the node packages. Then gets to the login prompts for different options(Google, Github, Email). I select any of them, but the terminal returns a wild error! Here is what it returns :? Login type Google
Opening browser at
https://api.sanity.io/v1/auth/login/google?type=listen&amp;uuid=dfe6ead8885119fbdcfb100be38c997f&amp;source=cli&amp;label=DESKTOP-L0OHL9K+%2F+win32
- Waiting for browser login to complete... Press Ctrl + C to cancelnode
:events:491 throw er; // Unhandled 'error' event
^

Error: spawn undefined\System32\WindowsPowerShell\v1.0\powershell ENOENT
at ChildProcess._handle.onexit (node
:internal/child_process:283:19) at onErrorNT (node
:internal/child_process:476:16) at process.processTicksAndRejections (node
:internal/process/task_queues:82:21)Emitted 'error' event on ChildProcess instance at:
at ChildProcess._handle.onexit (node
:internal/child_process:289:12) at onErrorNT (node
:internal/child_process:476:16) at process.processTicksAndRejections (node
:internal/process/task_queues:82:21) { errno: -4058,
code: 'ENOENT',
syscall: 'spawn undefined\\System32\\WindowsPowerShell\\v1.0\\powershell',
path: 'undefined\\System32\\WindowsPowerShell\\v1.0\\powershell',
spawnargs: [
'-NoProfile',
'-NonInteractive',
'–ExecutionPolicy',
'Bypass',
'-EncodedCommand',
'UwB0AGEAcgB0ACAAIgBoAHQAdABwAHMAOgAvAC8AYQBwAGkALgBzAGEAbgBpAHQAeQAuAGkAbwAvAHYAMQAvAGEAdQB0AGgALwBsAG8AZwBpAG4ALwBnAG8AbwBnAGwAZQA/AHQAeQBwAGUAPQBsAGkAcwB0AGUAbgAmAHUAdQBpAGQAPQBkAGYAZQA2AGUAYQBkADgAOAA4ADUAMQAxADkAZgBiAGQAYwBmAGIAMQAwADAAYgBlADMAOABjADkAOQA3AGYAJgBzAG8AdQByAGMAZQA9AGMAbABpACYAbABhAGIAZQBsAD0ARABFAFMASwBUAE8AUAAtAEwAMABPAEgATAA5AEsAKwAlADIARgArAHcAaQBuADMAMgAiAA=='
]
}

Node.js v18.12.1
Feb 24, 2023, 5:21 AM
Hi
user V
. Would you be able to give this a try, please? It looks like this is a reported bug in a third-party dependency that impacts Windows PowerShell users. Until this is resolved, a confirmed workaround is to login using 
sanity login --no-open
, which will provide you with a link you can follow to authenticate but not attempt to open the browser for you. This should provide enough of a delay to circumvent the issue.
Feb 24, 2023, 2:32 PM
I have this same problem, I'm trying to follow this tutorial on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcBHZ0t2Qwc
The workaround you have mentioned doesn't seem to work (or maybe I'm just doing it wrong).

I reinstalled node and npm, too, which was something mentioned in your troubleshooting guide.
Feb 25, 2023, 7:45 AM
Hi, had the same issue, use gitbash for your terminal, will fix that problem right away
Feb 25, 2023, 7:28 PM
Tried that fix , didn't work. Any other suggesstion?
Feb 27, 2023, 1:24 PM
user R
user R
The workaround would be to log in using 
sanity login --no-open
, follow the link, and then return to the terminal. If that’s what you’ve tried and are still having an issue, please start a thread and post the error you’re seeing. Thanks!
Feb 27, 2023, 10:52 PM
This worked like a charm👍 ❤️ ...thanks..I have my sanity studio up and running 🏃‍♂️
Feb 28, 2023, 10:14 PM
Great! Thanks for following up to let us know. In a future version (not yet sure when), we’ll be implementing a workaround, since I don’t believe the third-party author plans to fix it on their end. That means this approach should be fairly temporary (hopefully less than a week).
Enjoy building!
Feb 28, 2023, 10:16 PM
Ere is how things have been all along, and the result after the using a solution above
Feb 28, 2023, 10:19 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.