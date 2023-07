Okay, we were able to troubleshoot this issue, and solve the problem! It’s in the best interest of the community to share solutions publicly, but also obvious ensure that PII remains private.

In this case, the cause of the issue is related to the way that older (v2) studios authenticate users with cookies, and it was specific to Firefox. There are two workarounds:



• Try to login using a Chromium browser like Chrome or Arc

• Disable Enhanced Tracking Protection in Firefox

This particular issue should only affect v2 studios.