Your API route is failing the first conditional test that checks for the secret in the query parameters. If you go to the URL manually with a secret in the parameters does it get past that check?

1. In hindsight I think I’m meant to get that error, that’s actually mentioned in the guide ( https://www.sanity.io/guides/nextjs-live-preview#e0a6b3b6629c ) but it was not clear how to handle it, whether to ignore it or what. Furthermore, as you suggested, I did try to pass the secret manually in the url and it works fine.