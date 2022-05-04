const serializer = { types: { figure: ({ value }) => <Image data={value} />, span: ({ value }) => <Text fontSize="8em">..</Text>, // Headings are also not working ): block(props) { switch (props.node.style) { case "h1": return <Text fontSize="8em">..</Text>; case "h2": return <Text fontSize="8em">..</Text>; case "span": return ( <Text fontSize="12em"> Should span be here instead? Still not working though </Text> ); } }, }, const Content = (props) => { return <PortableText value={props.value} components={serializer} />; }; };

Hi again, trying to write a serializer and can't figure out how to handle pure text. It looks like pure text is of type "span" from my console.logging, but I can't get my serialier to actually do anything with span.Any suggestions?