export const postQuery = groq` { 'post': *[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug] | order(_updatedAt desc)[0] { ${postFields} } } ` export const postSlugsQuery = ` *[_type == "post" && defined(slug.current)][].slug.current `

[slug].tsx

export const getStaticPaths: GetStaticPaths = async () => { const posts = await sanityClient.fetch(postSlugsQuery) return { paths: posts.map((slug: string) => ({ params: { slug } })), fallback: true, } } export const getStaticProps: GetStaticProps = async ({ params }) => { if (!params) throw new Error('No path parameters found') const { slug } = params const { post } = await sanityClient.fetch(postQuery, { slug }) if (!post) { return { notFound: true, revalidate: 10, } } return { props: { post, }, revalidate: 3600, } }

Error occurred prerendering page "/[slug]". Read more: <https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/prerender-error> TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'mainImage') at Post (/Users/jamessingleton/Code/Projects/redshirt-sports/.next/server/pages/[slug].js:44:40) at Wc (/Users/jamessingleton/Code/Projects/redshirt-sports/node_modules/react-dom/cjs/react-dom-server.browser.production.min.js:68:44) at Zc (/Users/jamessingleton/Code/Projects/redshirt-sports/node_modules/react-dom/cjs/react-dom-server.browser.production.min.js:70:253) at Z (/Users/jamessingleton/Code/Projects/redshirt-sports/node_modules/react-dom/cjs/react-dom-server.browser.production.min.js:76:89) at $c (/Users/jamessingleton/Code/Projects/redshirt-sports/node_modules/react-dom/cjs/react-dom-server.browser.production.min.js:78:98) at bd (/Users/jamessingleton/Code/Projects/redshirt-sports/node_modules/react-dom/cjs/react-dom-server.browser.production.min.js:77:404) at Z (/Users/jamessingleton/Code/Projects/redshirt-sports/node_modules/react-dom/cjs/react-dom-server.browser.production.min.js:76:217) at $c (/Users/jamessingleton/Code/Projects/redshirt-sports/node_modules/react-dom/cjs/react-dom-server.browser.production.min.js:78:98) at bd (/Users/jamessingleton/Code/Projects/redshirt-sports/node_modules/react-dom/cjs/react-dom-server.browser.production.min.js:77:404) at Z (/Users/jamessingleton/Code/Projects/redshirt-sports/node_modules/react-dom/cjs/react-dom-server.browser.production.min.js:76:217)

I am not sure what I changed (not sure I even did) but I have these two queriesand then they are used in mylike soHowever, it is like a ghost post is showing up because I getAnyone have any ideas on troubleshooting this?