Type '{ block: { h1: ({ children }: { children: any; }) => Element; }; }' is not assignable to type 'Partial<PortableTextReactComponents>'. Types of property 'block' are incompatible. Type '{ h1: ({ children }: { children: any; }) => Element; }' is not assignable to type 'PortableTextBlockComponent | Record<string, PortableTextBlockComponent>'. Type '{ h1: ({ children }: { children: any; }) => Element; }' is not assignable to type 'Record<string, PortableTextBlockComponent>'. Property 'h1' is incompatible with index signature. Type '({ children }: { children: any; }) => Element' is not assignable to type 'PortableTextBlockComponent'. Type '({ children }: { children: any; }) => Element' is not assignable to type 'FunctionComponent<PortableTextComponentProps<PortableTextBlock<PortableTextMarkDefinition, ArbitraryTypedObject | PortableTextSpan, string, string>>>'. Types of parameters '__0' and 'props' are incompatible. Type 'PropsWithChildren<PortableTextComponentProps<PortableTextBlock<PortableTextMarkDefinition, ArbitraryTypedObject | PortableTextSpan, string, string>>>' is not assignable to type '{ children: any; }'. Property 'children' is optional in type 'PortableTextComponentProps<PortableTextBlock<PortableTextMarkDefinition, ArbitraryTypedObject | PortableTextSpan, string, string>> & { ...; }' but required in type '{ children: any; }'.ts(2322) [types.ts(32, 3): ]()The expected type comes from property 'components' which is declared here on type 'IntrinsicAttributes & PortableTextProps<any>'