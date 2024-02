Hi ๐Ÿ™‚ I'm testing out starter installations from Vercel with Sanity connection โ€” where I've got serval errors. So now I have multiple new Sanity instances, which I can't delete or archive. I'm getting the error "Could not delete project". I'm the creator on the project and my role is set to administrator.

The Vercel installation also created some tokens to the projects, and I can't delete these either.



Anybody knows what to do?