Unable to Deploy to Netlify After Upgrade - npm ERR! code ERESOLVE
Last updated: Jul 12, 2022
T
Hey people, I am having a weird issue. I can't deploy on netlify any longer, even though nothing has changed related to sanity. So I tried upgrading, and I am getting this error message:
Jul 11, 2022, 9:40 PM
T
npm ERR! code ERESOLVE npm ERR! ERESOLVE unable to resolve dependency tree npm ERR! npm ERR! While resolving: sanity-eleventy-blog-studio@1.0.12 npm ERR! Found: @sanity/base@2.30.1 npm ERR! node_modules/@sanity/base npm ERR! @sanity/base@"^2.30.1" from the root project npm ERR! npm ERR! Could not resolve dependency: npm ERR! peer @sanity/base@"^1" from sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-document-list@0.0.11 npm ERR! node_modules/sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-document-list npm ERR! sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-document-list@"^0.0.11" from the root project
Jul 11, 2022, 9:40 PM
T
this is the exact same error message, that netlify gives me as well.
Jul 11, 2022, 9:40 PM
T
yet building it locally works just fine, on node 16 & node 17
Jul 11, 2022, 9:40 PM
T
I am thankful for any and all ideas
Jul 11, 2022, 9:41 PM
R
What does your
package.jsonlook like?
Jul 11, 2022, 9:42 PM
T
In root, it only has lerna as a dependency. I just ran
npm upgrade --legacy-peer-deps, after that,
/studiolooks like this:
{ "private": true, "name": "sanity-eleventy-blog-studio", "version": "1.0.12", "main": "package.json", "author": "Sanity <hello@sanity.io>", "scripts": { "dev": "sanity start", "format": "prettier-eslint --write \"**/*.js\" \"!node_modules/**\"", "build": "sanity build", "graphql-deploy": "sanity graphql deploy --playground", "lint": "eslint .", "test": "sanity check" }, "dependencies": { "@sanity/base": "^2.30.1", "@sanity/cli": "^2.30.2", "@sanity/components": "^2.14.0", "@sanity/core": "^2.30.2", "@sanity/dashboard": "^2.30.1", "@sanity/default-layout": "^2.30.1", "@sanity/default-login": "^2.30.1", "@sanity/desk-tool": "^2.30.1", "date-fns": "^1.30.1", "prop-types": "^15.7.2", "react": "^16.14.0", "react-dom": "^16.14.0", "react-icons": "^3.11.0", "sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-document-list": "^0.0.11", "sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify": "^1.0.1", "styled-components": "^5.3.5" }, "devDependencies": { "babel-eslint": "^10.0.1", "eslint": "^5.16.0", "eslint-config-standard": "^12.0.0", "eslint-config-standard-react": "^7.0.2", "eslint-plugin-import": "^2.17.3", "eslint-plugin-node": "^9.1.0", "eslint-plugin-promise": "^4.1.1", "eslint-plugin-react": "^7.13.0", "eslint-plugin-standard": "^4.0.0", "prettier-eslint-cli": "^4.7.1" } }
Jul 11, 2022, 9:43 PM
T
even after the upgrade, the error still persists
Jul 11, 2022, 10:07 PM
T
I honestly don't know what to do.
Jul 11, 2022, 10:27 PM
R
I'm at a loss here, too. I haven't come across this one before. I will keep looking though!
Jul 11, 2022, 10:28 PM
T
so... what is my course of action here then?
Jul 11, 2022, 10:38 PM
T
ask for help with netlify?
Jul 11, 2022, 10:38 PM
T
I literally can't even update the site
Jul 11, 2022, 10:38 PM
T
not saying someone needs to solve this, my client just literally cannot update their website any longer. Do I need to rebuild the entire website now?
Jul 11, 2022, 10:39 PM
R
No, you don't need to rebuild. You could try adding a
.npmrcfile with:
To force it through.
legacy-peer-deps=true
Jul 11, 2022, 10:44 PM
K
Could you please set npm 7 as your engine in your package.json and try again please?
From version 8 onwards, npm is being aggressive with legacy peer dependencies, but npm 7 is fine with it.
"engines": { "node": "16.x", "npm": "7" },
Jul 12, 2022, 7:03 AM
T
Thank you
user F&
user M- that helped! It's building now. You saved my week 🙂
Jul 12, 2022, 8:57 PM
