Unauthorized error when running npm create sanity@latest -y command

greggevorkyan@MacBook-Pro-6 modernbanc-sanity % npm -y create sanity@latest You're setting up a new project! We'll make sure you have an account with <http://Sanity.io|Sanity.io>. Then we'll install an open-source JS content editor that connects to the real-time hosted API on <http://Sanity.io|Sanity.io>. Hang on. Press ctrl + C at any time to quit. Prefer web interfaces to terminals? You can also set up best practice Sanity projects with your favorite frontends on <https://www.sanity.io/templates> Looks like you already have a Sanity-account. Sweet! ✖ Fetching existing projects Error: Failed to communicate with the Sanity API: Unauthorized - Session not found. You may need to login again with sanity login. For more information, see <https://docs.sanity.io/help/cli-errors>. at getOrCreateProject (~/.npm/_npx/67a0730928194b24/node_modules/@sanity/cli/lib/_chunks-cjs/cli.js:44559:29) at async getProjectDetails (~/.npm/_npx/67a0730928194b24/node_modules/@sanity/cli/lib/_chunks-cjs/cli.js:44521:21) at async initSanity (~/.npm/_npx/67a0730928194b24/node_modules/@sanity/cli/lib/_chunks-cjs/cli.js:44316:108) greggevorkyan@MacBook-Pro-6 modernbanc-sanity % npm create sanity@latest -y You're setting up a new project! We'll make sure you have an account with <http://Sanity.io|Sanity.io>. Then we'll install an open-source JS content editor that connects to the real-time hosted API on <http://Sanity.io|Sanity.io>. Hang on. Press ctrl + C at any time to quit. Prefer web interfaces to terminals? You can also set up best practice Sanity projects with your favorite frontends on <https://www.sanity.io/templates> Looks like you already have a Sanity-account. Sweet! ✖ Fetching existing projects Error: Failed to communicate with the Sanity API: Unauthorized - Session not found. You may need to login again with sanity login. For more information, see <https://docs.sanity.io/help/cli-errors>. at getOrCreateProject (~/.npm/_npx/67a0730928194b24/node_modules/@sanity/cli/lib/_chunks-cjs/cli.js:44559:29) at async getProjectDetails (~/.npm/_npx/67a0730928194b24/node_modules/@sanity/cli/lib/_chunks-cjs/cli.js:44521:21) at async initSanity (~/.npm/_npx/67a0730928194b24/node_modules/@sanity/cli/lib/_chunks-cjs/cli.js:44316:108) greggevorkyan@MacBook-Pro-6 modernbanc-sanity % npm sanity login Unknown command: "sanity" To see a list of supported npm commands, run: npm help