Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

Undefined - SANITY_STUDIO_A = 'a' in Env File

2 replies
Last updated: Apr 28, 2020

I need to use environment variable in one my schemas file, from .env file. I created .env file, wrote 

SANITY_STUDIO_A = 'a'
. After that write 
console.log('process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_A: ', process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_A);
but in the console I have undefined? What I did wrong?

Apr 28, 2020, 1:49 PM

Hi kizoso, have you tried renaming the 

.env
file to 
.env.development
? I think it needs 
.env.development
when running 
sanity start
or 
.env.production
when running 
sanity build
(or a deploy of your Studio).

Apr 28, 2020, 2:13 PM

Thank you so much! It helps!

Apr 28, 2020, 2:18 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.