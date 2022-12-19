user U

sanity-plugin-iframe-pane

// sanity.config.js import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk' import { schemaTypes } from './schemas' import { structure } from './studio-config/structure' import { defaultDocumentNode } from './studio-config/views' export default defineConfig({ name: 'default', title: <title>, projectId: <projectId>, dataset: <dataset>, plugins: [ deskTool({ structure, defaultDocumentNode }), visionTool() ], schema: { types: schemaTypes }, })

// ./studio-config/views import Iframe from 'sanity-plugin-iframe-pane' // Specify document types const previewSchemaTypes = ['page', 'post'] export const defaultDocumentNode = (S, { schemaType }) => { // Add previews for specified schema types if (previewSchemaTypes.includes(schemaType)) { return S.document().views([ S.view.form(), S.view .component(Iframe) .title('Preview') .options({ url: (doc) => resolveProductionUrl(doc, S.context), defaultSize: 'desktop', reload: { button: true, revision: true }, attributes: { allow: 'fullscreen' // string, optional } }) ]) } } const resolveProductionUrl = async (doc, context) => { const { getClient } = context if (previewSchemaTypes.includes(doc._type)) { const client = await getClient({ apiVersion: '2022-06-07' }) const slug = await client.fetch(`*[_id == $id][0].slug.current`, { id: doc._id }) // Build preview url const url = new URL(<your_base_preview_url_goes_here>) // Switch for resolving doc type urls switch (doc._type) { case 'page': url.pathname = `/${slug}/` break case 'post': url.pathname = `/posts${slug}` break default: break } // Add preview url params url.searchParams.set('preview', 'true') return url.toString() } return doc }

Yes, apologies for the typo - fixed.If it helps, here’s my config using Sanity v3 and theplugin.You will probably need to tweak the preview pathnames to fit your own needs here.