I'm really confused about all the references in the groq query and getStaticProps and getStaticPaths..

Like:

`const query = groq`*[_type == "release" && release.catalog_number == $slug][0]`

Type is ok. but after the &&, the first one is the property from the groq that I want the slug to be set from right? And after the second == the $ references a variable by this name outside the groq query? Am I getting it right?

