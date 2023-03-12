Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Understanding and troubleshooting GROQ queries, getStaticProps, and getStaticPaths in Next.js

7 replies
Last updated: Mar 12, 2023
This request:`const query = groq`*[_type == "release" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]`
Gives me this error response:

{"error":{"description":"param $slug referenced, but not provided","end":44,"query":
What am I doing wrong?
Mar 11, 2023, 9:31 PM
Try change it to this:

const $slug = '/mySlug'

const query = `*[_type == "release" &amp;&amp; slug.current == "${slug}"][0]
Where you set $slug to the slug you want to get.
Mar 11, 2023, 9:45 PM
I'm really confused about all the references in the groq query and getStaticProps and getStaticPaths..
Like:
`const query = groq`*[_type == "release" &amp;&amp; release.catalog_number == $slug][0]`
Type is ok. but after the &amp;&amp;, the first one is the property from the groq that I want the slug to be set from right? And after the second == the $ references a variable by this name outside the groq query? Am I getting it right?
Mar 11, 2023, 10:52 PM
..and then when you get to getStaticProps, you need the params from the getStaticPaths query? Just to let getStaticProps know which document you are fetching right? ..and then, the client.fetch .... the first parameter is simple, but the second one? Does it tell the query what document to get? Why/how? I don't get it..
Mar 11, 2023, 10:58 PM
Here's a working example from my practice project. This is using SSR though but it should be easy enough to modify it to use static props:

export const getServerSideProps: GetServerSideProps  = async (pageContext: GetServerSidePropsContext) =&gt; {
  const pageSlug: string | string[] | undefined = pageContext.query.slug

  if (!pageSlug) {
    return {
      notFound: true
    }
  }

  // eslint-disable-next-line @typescript-eslint/typedef
  const query = `*[_type == 'post' &amp;&amp; slug.current == "${pageSlug}"] {
    _id,
    title,
    author-&gt; {
      name,
      image
    },
    description,
    "mainImageDimensions": mainImage.asset-&gt;metadata.dimensions,
    "mainImageUrl": mainImage.asset-&gt;url,
    mainImage,
    slug,
    body
  }`

  try {
    const post: PostType[] = await sanityClient.fetch(query)

    if (!post || post.length === 0) {
      return {
        notFound: true
      }
    }

    return {
      props: {
        post: post[0]
      }
    }
  } catch (error) {
    console.error(error)
    return {
      notFound: true
    }
  }
}
Mar 11, 2023, 11:02 PM
user U
first argument in sanity client 
fetch
method takes the GROQ query. In your example,

const query = groq`*[_type == "release" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]

$slug
here will be replaced with 2nd parameter you pass in.

sanityClient.fetch(query, { slug })
For example, if the 
slug
has a value of 
post-1

Then the query above will be translated to:


*[_type == "release" &amp;&amp; slug.current == 'post-1'][0]
Mar 12, 2023, 2:27 PM
And the slug here:
sanityClient.fetch(query, { slug })
..comes from getStaticPaths and exported params? Or?
Mar 12, 2023, 11:16 PM
Why does it have {}?
Mar 12, 2023, 11:16 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.Dec 5, 2022
Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.ioDec 23, 2022
Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in SanityDec 29, 2022
Modeling a "scroll to div" link in Sanity.io using a custom string component and a dropdown menu.Jan 13, 2023
Discussing the categorization of landing pages and how to approach modeling for an app-like project in Sanity.Apr 3, 2023
Discussion on how to create a search function in a custom movie app using Next.js and Sanity.io.Nov 29, 2022
Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq queryJan 6, 2023
Groq query to exclude items from an array within a document type in SanityJan 30, 2023
Querying and dereferencing documents with arrays and references in Sanity.ioMar 14, 2023
Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering resultsApr 20, 2023

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.