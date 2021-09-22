Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Understanding attribute limits in Sanity pricing plans

3 replies
Last updated: Sep 22, 2021
Do I understand correctly that the pricing plans encourage using structured content more (so having more documents) than using attributes on documents (unique attributes)? 🙂
Sep 21, 2021, 10:04 AM
I've always thought of it as more of a technical limitation. But at any rate, you can't wrong with structured content 😉 In my about 8 projects with Sanity, unique attributes have never been a problem.The only case I can see being problematic is a website that have supports a lot of different languages. But then there are properly better ways to handle this than using attributes.
Sep 21, 2021, 11:40 AM
Attribute limits can be a pretty opaque concept to understand. Generally, the follow (long read, sorry) helps to keep in mind when thinking about them:
The attribute limit is essentially about how many unique paths you have in your dataset. Let's take a structure like this:
{ "foo": [ { "bar":…, "baz":… }, { "bar":…, "baz":… }, { "bat": { "bar":… } } ] }
This leads to the following six attributes:
foo -&gt; an array
foo[] -&gt; an object
foo[].bar -&gt; a string
foo[].baz -&gt; a string
foo[].bat -&gt; an object
foo[].bat.bar -&gt; a string
A simple array of strings will give you a lower attribute count than a block content field, because a block content field has, among others:
the blockContent array, with inside of it:
blocks objects, with inside of them:
markDefs and children arrays, with inside of them:
span types, with inside of them:
a marks array and a text field
This nested structure is further extended by any custom structures you might add to it, each with its own content, so having a bunch of block content fields may lead to a hefty amount of different paths and therefore unique attributes. The same would be true for array fields of complex objects, such as page builders. You may even have block content inside of complex objects inside of arrays. Localisation is another candidate to boost the number of attributes.
In terms of reducing your attribute count, the above examples are good places to start looking. What is also noteworthy is that deleting documents will not lower attribute count, unless you delete every last document that follows a certain schema. The unique paths count the same for one document as for a million using those paths. It's basically about how many paths are occupied by data.
To keep an eye on things while you optimise, you can use this url: https://&lt;projectId&gt;.api.sanity.io/v2021-03-25/data/stats/ &lt;datasetName&gt;. The attribute count is the value of fields.count.value and the limit is inside fields.count.limit.
A final note is that it also helps to remove any unused content from schema revisions. For example, if you used to have a particular document type with a bunch of documents, but later removed that type, or even just some fields within a type, make sure to clean up the content so there are no leftovers in the datastore that will count towards the attribute limit.
Sep 21, 2021, 6:35 PM
This clarifies a lot. Thanks!
Sep 22, 2021, 6:17 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.