Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Understanding Groq queries in Sanity.io Slack thread

14 replies
Last updated: Feb 26, 2021
hey guys! i have a groq question... is this possible? `
*[_type == 'collection' &amp;&amp; *[items &amp;&amp; slug.current == 'look-1']]

items
is an array of objects under a 
collection
.. i want to get the collection that has that 
item
of a particular slug 🙏
Feb 25, 2021, 5:57 PM
*[_type == 'collection' &amp;&amp; 'look-1' in items[].slug.current]
I think that does what you're looking for, assuming that 
slug
is a property of each 
item
in 
items
Feb 25, 2021, 6:18 PM
That query is essentially doing an array map on 
items
to make an array of all the slugs, and then checking if any of them match 'look-1'
Feb 25, 2021, 6:19 PM
will the 
^
operator also work? context:
[...*[_type == 'collection'].items] {
        'collectionSlug': ^.slug.current,
        'itemSlug': slug.current,
      },
in getStaticPaths for /[collection]/[item]
Feb 25, 2021, 6:20 PM
nope 🤔 i need to read up more on this 😄
Feb 25, 2021, 6:22 PM
... 
[...*[_type == 'collection'].items]
doesnt work... how do i flatten all items of all collections ?
Feb 25, 2021, 6:38 PM
Feb 25, 2021, 7:21 PM
If you want to get all collections which have a property 
items
which contains a slug, then I'm pretty sure I was on the right track. It sounds like you want to do something different though?
Feb 25, 2021, 8:36 PM
If you are trying to bring back a particular 
item
in the 
items
array within your 
collection
results, based on a slug you provide, then you could actually do that within the projection:
*[_type == 'collection']{
   ...,
   "targetItem": items[slug.current == $slug]
}
Would that not work for you? I'm not 100% sure what you are trying to do, so I'm kind of taking a shot and seeing if I get it right here
😄
Feb 25, 2021, 8:40 PM
omg!
Feb 25, 2021, 8:42 PM
i think that's it! didn't know the syntax 
items[conditional here]
!
Feb 25, 2021, 8:43 PM
will give it a go, thank you djeglin
Feb 25, 2021, 8:43 PM
Yeah... So, because projections are just groq statements in and of themselves, you can use the filter (like you do to start your query) inside it. You're replacing the 
*
(which is the array to filter) with 
items
here, so the filter operates against that child array of the item being projected. I'm using it in a couple of places in the project I'm working on at the moment
Feb 25, 2021, 8:45 PM
thank you so much
user M
! very greatful for spending the time to explain it to me too 🙂 i learned something new!
Feb 26, 2021, 8:02 AM
No problem! I ask questions all the time... The least I can do is try to help others where I can in return 😃
Feb 26, 2021, 12:09 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Understanding the difference between `_id` and `id` in GraphQLApr 3, 2020
Troubleshooting rendering of categories from schema in Vue.jsApr 22, 2020
Troubleshooting @sanity/color-input installation in Slack threadApr 28, 2020
Reordering documents in Sanity using `deskStructure` and `orderings`Apr 19, 2020
Using child title to generate slug in Sanity.io schemaJul 5, 2021
Troubleshooting rendering of categories from schema in Vue.jsApr 22, 2020
Issues with updating documents and schema in Sanity StudioMar 24, 2022
Troubleshooting @sanity/color-input installation in Slack threadApr 28, 2020
Restructuring a blog to a portfolio in Sanity and 11tyOct 21, 2021
Troubleshooting fetching data with DocumentFilter and GraphQL API using Axios and bearer tokenApr 28, 2020

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.