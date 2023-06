Understanding how slugs work with Next.js and Sanity.io

[slug].js

product1.js

product2.js

[slug].js

Thanks for the details. The syntax this tutorial is using () is the Next.js syntax for dynamic routes . It’s not specific to Sanity, but rather is a way for you to create one “template” document that plugs in your unique data in all the right places. So rather than creating separate, etc. pages, you create one (), specify how to source data and from where, and then have it plug everything in.When you click on your image and get a 404, what is the URL? Does it differ from the tutorial?