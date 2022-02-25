Understanding how to add and modify fields in Sanity documents

patch

client .patch('bike-123') // Document ID to patch .set({inStock: false}) // Shallow merge .commit() // Perform the patch and return a promise .then((updatedBike) => { console.log('Hurray, the bike is updated! New document:') console.log(updatedBike) }) .catch((err) => { console.error('Oh no, the update failed: ', err.message) })

Exactly. You'll want to use. If you look at this example:First, you give it the document ID you want to patch, then you set and object that matches the fields in your schema you want to change, then you commit those changes.