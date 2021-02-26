Skip to content
Understanding how to apply validation rules based on specific inputs or booleans in Sanity.io

Last updated: Feb 26, 2021
Is it possible to only apply validation rules if a user fills out a specific input or checks a Boolean within the same object?
Feb 25, 2021, 10:53 PM
https://www.sanity.io/docs/validation the docs mention using context in custom validation methods but I can’t find out what that means or how exactly it’s working.
I also noticed it says you can access the nearest parent, does that mean you can access anything in the parent document from the object being validated?
Feb 25, 2021, 11:49 PM
What is context here
Feb 25, 2021, 11:50 PM
Hi Dustin. I’m assuming a boolean checker called 
trigger
and the field you want to (conditionally) validate called `email`:

...

{
  name: 'trigger',
  title: 'Validate',
  type: 'boolean',
},
{
  name: 'email',
  type: 'string',
  title: 'Email',
  validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.custom((_, context) =&gt; context.document.trigger ? "Email is required" : true)
},

...

Feb 26, 2021, 12:20 AM
Does true validate as passing and the string is the thrown error
Feb 26, 2021, 12:30 AM
Correct
Feb 26, 2021, 12:31 AM
My solution is incomplete. It’s not resolving to true. I will update it and follow up.
Feb 26, 2021, 12:56 AM
Okay, you could try something like this:

validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.custom((validate, context) =&gt; (context.document.trigger &amp;&amp; validate === undefined) ? "Email is required" : true)
Feb 26, 2021, 1:07 AM
did you mean to name the prop 
trigger
instead of 
validate
?
Feb 26, 2021, 3:17 AM
I’m trying similar validations and I’m not getting any feedback from Sanity
Feb 26, 2021, 3:18 AM
No, 
trigger
is part of 
context.document
, and we are just checking if it's true. 
Validate
is the current field. If you want to post a snippet from your schema we can figure out the correct wording.
Feb 26, 2021, 3:20 AM
{
      name: "title",
      title: "Title",
      description: "Use the correct title",
      type: "string",
      validation: Rule =&gt;
        Rule.custom((title, context) =&gt;
          context.document.deleted &amp;&amp; title === undefined
            ? "Title is required"
            : true
        )
    },
Feb 26, 2021, 3:21 AM
Here’s what I’m trying and it isn’t doing anything. It allows me to update the schema without a title and doesnt seem to recognize the deleted boolean
Feb 26, 2021, 3:21 AM
I want to be able to save the document without a title only if the boolean equal to true
Feb 26, 2021, 3:22 AM
Is your boolean 
deleted
a sibling of 
title
?
Feb 26, 2021, 3:24 AM
yeah here they are in the schema together
    {
      name: "title",
      title: "Title",
      description: "Use the correct title",
      type: "string",
      validation: Rule =&gt;
        Rule.custom((title, context) =&gt;
          context.document.deleted === true &amp;&amp; title === undefined
            ? true
            : "Title required"
        )
    },
    {
      name: "deleted",
      title: "Deleted",
      description: "Prevent this variant from being added to the store",
      type: "boolean"
    },
Feb 26, 2021, 3:24 AM
If you want to allow a blank title when the boolean is true, the code will need to be reworked a bit. But I'm surprised it's not at least responding.
Feb 26, 2021, 3:25 AM
well now it’s just blanket requiring the title
Feb 26, 2021, 3:26 AM
true will let the document save in this case, right?
Feb 26, 2021, 3:26 AM
That's right. When it evaluates to true it should permit you to save.
Feb 26, 2021, 3:27 AM
context.document.deleted ? true : "Title required"
this wont even let me publish
Feb 26, 2021, 3:30 AM
It always returns the string
Feb 26, 2021, 3:45 AM
that’s because it’s undefined. Just console.log it. That’s weird
Feb 26, 2021, 3:46 AM
it looks like 
context.document.*
always returns undefined.
Feb 26, 2021, 3:53 AM
user A
Alright, i figured it out. I always forget that my Sanity is set up a bit differently than most, so my document actually looks quite a bit different. This is what works for me
 {
      name: "title",
      title: "Title",
      description: "Use the correct title",
      type: "string",
      validation: Rule =&gt;
        Rule.custom((title, context) =&gt; {
          const validTitle = title &amp;&amp; title !== undefined;
          const isDeleted = context.document.content.main.deleted;
          if (isDeleted &amp;&amp; !validTitle) {
            return true;
          } else if (validTitle) {
            return true;
          } else return "Needs a valid title";
        })
    },
Feb 26, 2021, 3:58 AM
my context is set up differently because of tabs I think.
Feb 26, 2021, 3:59 AM
That's good to know. Thanks Dustin. Glad you got it working.
Feb 26, 2021, 4:54 AM

