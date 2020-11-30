Understanding how to trigger Gatsby builds with Sanity Studio updates

Hello!

Recently started to play with sanity and gatsby.js for a new project I want to work on. On your site I noticed that you have a few templates up with next.js and gatsby for ecommerce/blog sites. I set up the gatsby template and deployed it and everything but I can seem to understand why when I update data in the Studio, the only way to update data on the front-end is to redeploy. Is this supposed to be happening? Or should it update dynamically. I know its using SSR but I thought that there would be some sort of "incremental static regeneration".



Sorry if this is a bad question, I'm just really having trouble understanding.

