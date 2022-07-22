🙂

{

"_createdAt": "2022-07-01T06:15:15Z",

"_id": "ipsum",

"_rev": "lorem",

"_type": "post",

"_updatedAt": "2022-07-07T04:00:02Z",

"contentBlocks": [

{

"_key": "somenu12312",

"_type": "textContent",

"mainText": [

{

"_key": "somenum123123",

"_type": "block",

"children": [

{

"_key": "othernum123213",

"_type": "span",

"marks": [],

"text": "omnis-aut-voluptatem Culpa beatae omnis corporis in enim. Sit quo mollitia et omnis ea sit praesentium rerum."

}

],

"markDefs": [],

"style": "normal"

}

]

}

],

"slug": {

"_type": "slug",

"current": "ipsum"

},

"title": "lorem"

}

Hey! i'm new to groq and I'm struggling with understanding how I can make a query on a nested object. Here's what I'm trying to do: I'm trying to get a list of all the slugs where the text (lorem example below) matches a certain word. Any help would be appreciated, I'm a bit inexperienced with groq