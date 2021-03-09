Ah, I think I understand now. My React site is getting the data from Sanity's servers no matter if Sanity Studio is running on my computer or not. It's Sanity Studio that I'm running locally, and it's the schemas that I'm deploying to Sanity's servers, not the data in the database. Furthermore, I can have data in the Sanity database that aren't defined in the schemas in Sanity Studio (I've seen the error message in Sanity Studio at one time), just as I can have data fields defined in Sanity Studio (i.e. the schemas) that has no data in the database. Sanity Studio and the schemas is just a way to access, organize and edit the data in the database.

Is this just about right?

