I am also new to Sanity, working on my first project. I will try to answer this question for you, but there may be other people more experienced than I am who can answer.When running your local studio and making changes to your schema/etc, the only thing that is local to your machine is the code for the studio. The dataset being used is the one hosted by sanity.io , and the studio is making requests to sanity.io for whichever dataset you have configured.One you have finished making changes to your schema, you commit those changes and deploy them to your hosted studio on sanity.io . If you use the studio code in your project, hosted somewhere else, it will still be making requests to the dataset on sanity.io