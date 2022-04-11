options:[ { _key: 'Blue' _type: 'option' name: 'Blue' values: [ 'Signed', 'Unsigned, ] }, { _key: 'Red' _type: 'option' name: 'Red' values: [ 'Signed', 'Unsigned, ] }, }

options:[ { _key: 'Blue' _type: 'option' name: 'Blue' values: [ { name: 'Signed', variantId: 'schloop-doop-de-boop' }, { name: 'Unsigned', variantId: 'turtle-burtle-plip-plop' }, ] }, { _key: 'Red' _type: 'option' name: 'Red' values: [ { name: 'Signed', variantId: 'frump-de-bump-kerplunk' }, { name: 'Unsigned', variantId: 'wiggle-fig-kerfloop' }, ] }, }

Wondering if the Sanity Connect app would be able to give variant IDs for Option values. The current implementation is a bit problematic I think, seeing as if I had multiple Options and some of these Options had values with the same name, I’m not sure there is anyway to distinguish them? Unless index remains the same, but this feels very brittle to me.e.g. with the below, this is tricky:Whereas this would’ve been helpful: