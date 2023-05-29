@

client.fetch

_id

^

@

author

author

*[_type == 'post'][0]{ 'author': *[_type == 'author' && _id == ^.author._ref]{ 'authorDetails': @ }, 'postDetails': @ }

*[_type == 'author' && _id == ^.author._ref]

_id

author._ref

^

post

*[_type == 'author']

^

@

authorDetails

*[_type == 'author' && _id == ^.author._ref]

@

postDetails

*[_type == 'post'][0]

initialValue

Sorry, I should clarify.is whatever’s in scope of the current GROQ query, but it can’t be used to establish a query. In this case, the query being provided todoesn’t provide any context about what it’s after, as the client will not infer the current document and pass it along. Instead, it will usually be provided with an, which will be used in the query.Here’s an example that hopefully shows howandwork. When you dereference, you are performing a subquery not unlike the implementation ofbelow (so thefilter is close to or the same as `author->`—minus the projection with `authorDetails`—but I’ve used this method to demonstrate a point.In the query, we want to compare thethat’s in scope (i.e., of the author) to thevalue of the parent (i.e., the post). Theoperator lets us do this by looking at the parent scope. This only works because we have adocument in the context of this GROQ query. We couldn’t query forand be able to use theoperator to look any higher than the root.Theinis returning us the current scope at that point, which is in the context of thequery.Theinis returning us the current scope at that point, which is in the context of thequery.As for your desire to fetch a field on the current document in thecallback, I don’t believe that will be possible since at that point, the document doesn’t exist yet. Initial values are only set on document creation, so there won’t be a title to fetch. Hope this helps!