Hi! In groq, while resolving a reference, I want to read a field outside of the reference context. From the 'Query Cheat Sheet - GROQ' I understand the '@' to let me do this, but I am not able to make it work. Does the '@' not work as documented, or am I misunderstanding something?



In the example below I am trying to read the 'isSignLanguage'-field from inside 'rightsList'. See image from Vision: