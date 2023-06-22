// All `lesson` documents of a single language *[_type == "lesson" && language == $language]{ title, slug, language, // Get the translations metadata // And resolve the `value` reference field in each array item "_translations": *[_type == "translation.metadata" && references(^._id)].translations[].value->{ title, slug, language }, }

I do see this query inside the document internationalisation plugin readme, but I don’t get the _translations query. Why should I use that, if I already get all translations when adding language == $language