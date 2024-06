Understanding version dropdown in Sanity Studio's Vision tab

v1

2021-03-25

2021-10-05

v2021-10-05

v2021-10-06

Other

sanity::dataset()

v2021-03-25

vX

Sorry for the confusion, User. Until earlier this year, GROQ operated on. That version still exists and can be used both in Vision and in your code.When it came time to implement versioning, we went with a date scheme rather than incremental version numbers. The first big release was, which is why it’s included in the dropdown.As changes are made and released, they have that day’s date as their version. This allows me to use today’s date () as a version and know that it will continue to work going forward. If Sanity decides tomorrow to make a breaking change like switching GROQ comments fromto, I’m fine because I’m using API. Anyone usingor later would be usingfor comments. This hopefully also clarifies why we discourage the use of a dynamic date to set the API version. Any particular version can be used in Vision by selectingin the dropdown and entering the version. (Note: Non-breaking changes may be retroactively added to a version, which is whyworks ineven though it wasn’t present back in March.)Finally, there’s. This is an experimental version that is not stable and is not recommended for production. This lets you use functions and features that aren’t part of any release and may (or may not) be released later.