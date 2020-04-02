Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Updating the IframePreview to append a subdirectory to a slug for a specific Document type.

23 replies
Last updated: Apr 2, 2020
Is there anyway to update the 
IframePreview
to append a specific sub directory to a slug for a specific Document type. For example I have a directory and I need to add 
/directory/
so that needs to be added to the previewURL + sub directory + slug.current
Apr 2, 2020, 12:34 AM
Apr 2, 2020, 12:46 AM
user T
Thank you, but I am trying to use/set this up for the iframe preview.
Apr 2, 2020, 12:47 AM
Could you explain a bit more about your use case?
Apr 2, 2020, 1:07 AM
Apr 2, 2020, 1:10 AM
Apr 2, 2020, 1:10 AM
Try doing what I suggested, but only the instructions for the resolve*.js, and adding that part to your sanity.json
Apr 2, 2020, 1:12 AM
I use exactly this method.
Apr 2, 2020, 1:12 AM
I guess I am unclear how &amp; where to add this?
Apr 2, 2020, 1:14 AM
Follow steps 2-3 of the link I posted
Apr 2, 2020, 1:15 AM
It's within your sanity directory
Apr 2, 2020, 1:16 AM
Right I got that, but how is it going to update this in the deskStructure.js file? Here’s what I currently have for adding a Business

      S.listItem()
        .title('Businesses')
        .schemaType('business')
        .child(
          S.documentTypeList('business')
            .title('Businesses')
            .child(documentId =&gt;
              S.document()
                .documentId(documentId)
                .schemaType('business')
                .views([
                  S.view.form().icon(EditIcon),
                  S.view.component(IframePreview)
                    .options({previewURL})
                    .title('Web Preview')
                    .icon(EyeIcon)
                ])
            )
        ),
Apr 2, 2020, 1:16 AM
so this would just show the domain.com + slug.current, but I need domain.com + /directory/ + slug.current
Apr 2, 2020, 1:18 AM
Have you tried it?
Apr 2, 2020, 1:22 AM
import resolveProductionUrl from './resolveProductionUrl'


const WebPreview = ({ document }) =&gt; {
  const { displayed } = document
  return (
    &lt;iframe
      src={resolveProductionUrl(displayed)}
      frameBorder={0}
      height="100%"
      width="100%"
    /&gt;
  )
}
Apr 2, 2020, 1:24 AM
My iframe preview works fine. What I am trying to do is pass a sub dir to a specific document type
Apr 2, 2020, 1:24 AM
Just write the conditional in resolveProductionUrl
Apr 2, 2020, 1:26 AM
A document is passed in. So you can inspect its type before returning the URL
Apr 2, 2020, 1:26 AM
Here’s the 
iframePreview.js
function that generates the url
const assembleProjectUrl = ({displayed, options}) =&gt; {
  const {slug} = displayed
  const {previewURL} = options
  if (!slug || !previewURL) {
    console.warn('Missing slug or previewURL', {slug, previewURL})
    return ''
  }
  return `${previewURL}/${slug.current}`
}
Apr 2, 2020, 1:27 AM
I don’t think the document is avail here
Apr 2, 2020, 1:28 AM
that is 
displayed
Apr 2, 2020, 1:29 AM
you are currently only using slug
Apr 2, 2020, 1:30 AM
Ahh that helps! cool yea I can use that and add the dir conditionally
Apr 2, 2020, 1:30 AM
Thanks
user T
!
Apr 2, 2020, 1:36 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.