Upgrading from Sanity V1 to V3 without losing data

sanity upgrade

<https://www.sanity.io/changelog/studio?from=v1&to=v2>

Hi - I two environments that appear to be quite dated and require updating. Upon running, none of the packages update and I'm given a URL ofwhich 404's.With research, I see that sanity is now on V3. The 2 sites really aren't that old so I'm a little shocked at how outdated they already are.After a bit of googling, I can find details on how to upgrade from V2 to V3, but nothing mentioning V1.Does anyone know if its possible to go from V1 to V3 without losing any data in the datasets and what changes I would have to make around the schema (is the documentation for V2->V3 still relevant to me)?