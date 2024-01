Hello, I am upgrading a studio from v2 to v3, and have done the necessary steps, however, when deploying my upgraded studio, it is asking me to provide a hostname. This studio is already up and running, and I am hoping I do not need to change the hostname to upgrade to v3. I have not had to do so for any of my other studio upgrades. I am curious if there might be something I am missing or if something has changed.