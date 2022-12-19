plugins: [ deskTool({ structure }), ]

structure

index.js

import { home } from './home' // Doc types const hiddenDocTypes = (listItem) => { const id = listItem.getId() if (!id) { return false } return ![ 'homePage', 'media.tag' // Media plugin ].includes(id) } export const structure = (S) => S.list() .title('Content') .items([ home(S), // Filter out docs already defined above ...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(hiddenDocTypes) ])

home.js

// Icons import { HouseLine } from 'phosphor-react' export const home = (S) => S.listItem() .title('Home') .icon(HouseLine) .child( S.editor() .title('Home Page') .schemaType('homePage') .documentId('homePage') )

home.js

Hey Sanity Team, I just upgraded a test studio to v3.. I am trying to split my desk structure up into parts, but I am not sure if I am doing this correctly (not using typescript).. This is a similar layout to the Hydrogen Studio starter. This MIGHT be a bug with the studio, but currently if you split your desk structure up into parts, then change something within one of those parts the studio crashes. Here is what I have: `sanity.config.js`:Then mywhich is justin my /Desk folder:And finally mystructure schema:Again, I am not sure if I am doing this correctly as there is really no other example of this other than the Shopify Hydrogen Studio.. If I make a change in themy studo will crash.