Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Upgrading to v3 and splitting desk structure causes crashes in Sanity Studio

6 replies
Last updated: Dec 19, 2022
Hey Sanity Team, I just upgraded a test studio to v3.. I am trying to split my desk structure up into parts, but I am not sure if I am doing this correctly (not using typescript).. This is a similar layout to the Hydrogen Studio starter. This MIGHT be a bug with the studio, but currently if you split your desk structure up into parts, then change something within one of those parts the studio crashes. Here is what I have:`sanity.config.js`:

plugins: [
  deskTool({
    structure
  }),
]
Then my 
structure
which is just 
index.js
in my /Desk folder:
import { home } from './home'

// Doc types
const hiddenDocTypes = (listItem) =&gt; {
  const id = listItem.getId()

  if (!id) {
    return false
  }

  return ![
    'homePage',
    'media.tag' // Media plugin
  ].includes(id)
}

export const structure = (S) =&gt;
  S.list()
    .title('Content')
    .items([
      home(S),

      // Filter out docs already defined above
      ...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(hiddenDocTypes)
    ])
And finally my 
home.js
structure schema:
// Icons
import { HouseLine } from 'phosphor-react'

export const home = (S) =&gt;
  S.listItem()
    .title('Home')
    .icon(HouseLine)
    .child(
      S.editor()
      .title('Home Page')
      .schemaType('homePage')
      .documentId('homePage')
    )
Again, I am not sure if I am doing this correctly as there is really no other example of this other than the Shopify Hydrogen Studio.. If I make a change in the 
home.js
my studo will crash.
Dec 16, 2022, 6:49 AM
I think the problem is with your const home. Needs to return the listItem
export const home = (S) =&gt; {
  return S.listItem()
    .title('Home')
    .icon(HouseLine)
    .child(
      S.editor()
      .title('Home Page')
      .schemaType('homePage')
      .documentId('homePage')
    )
}
Dec 16, 2022, 2:29 PM
Hey
user S
! To clarify, does the code you posted work but breaks after adding anything more to your home function?
Dec 16, 2022, 6:40 PM
Hey
user M
the studio only breaks when I manually refresh the page or sometimes it happens on its own... I'm still not entirely sure of the culprit or if I am just doing something wrong with how much desk structure is made. Here is a screenshot of what happens upon a manual page refresh or sometimes randomly (without a manual refresh):
Dec 16, 2022, 6:43 PM
user C
I did try this beforehand, but my studio still crashes occasionally (no change from what happens initially).. Good suggestion though
Dec 16, 2022, 6:44 PM
user M
For some reason when I rewrote the 
home.js
as the following the studio did not crash (so this works):
export const home = (S) =&gt;
  S.listItem({
    title: 'Home',
    id: 'homePage',
    icon: HouseLine,
    child: () =&gt;
      S.document()
      .title('Home Page')
      .schemaType('homePage')
      .documentId('homePage')
    })
I am not sure why this is lol.. Any thoughts?
Dec 16, 2022, 10:14 PM
Hey
user M
just an update to this.. I found that I could use the regular schema and studio did not break if I added 
basePath: '/studio'
into my sanity config. Probably because I have my studio and web folders to split up my project
Dec 19, 2022, 8:05 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.