document: { // prev is the result from previous plugins and can be composed productionUrl: async (prev, context) => { // context includes the client an other details const {client, dataset, document} = context if (document._type === 'post') { // you can now use async/await 🎉 const slug = await client.fetch( `*[_type == 'routeInfo' && post._ref == $postId][0].slug.current`, {postId: document._id} ) const params = new URLSearchParams() params.set('preview', 'true') params.set('dataset', dataset) return `<https://my-site.com/posts/${slug}?${params}>` } return prev }, }, })

Okay, to be more precise, in the migration docs it has this example:How can I modify this if I just want to query by document._id rather than slug?