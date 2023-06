export default function resolveProductionUrl(document) {

Hi All. I'm upgrading a studio to v3 and it's all working apart from the production previews. In v2 I was using (resolveProductionUrl.js):`return ` https://sitename.netlify.app/page-preview/${document._id} ```return ` https://sitename.netlify.app/product-preview/${document._id} ```return ` https://sitename.netlify.app/post-preview/${document._id} ``But I'm struggling to get it working now. I find the migration docs difficult to understand in this area. Could anyone point me in the right direction? Thanks in advance!