Use GROQ to Query an Array of Image URLs

7 replies
Last updated: Jan 12, 2022

SOLVEDHow with GROQ I can query an array of images url’s?
Please see image, from this data structure I would like to get from each item in array an ALT and URL to the image
🤔

Jan 12, 2022, 6:46 PM

HA! solved 😄 

logotypes[].asset-&gt;url

Jan 12, 2022, 6:48 PM

Haha, beat me to it!

Jan 12, 2022, 6:48 PM

user M
😄

Jan 12, 2022, 6:49 PM

haha, you both beat me to it. Was just typing a reply!
You can also use Sanity's Image url builder package if your project is in js/ts.

Jan 12, 2022, 6:49 PM

With that package you can transform the image, similar to cloudinary.

Jan 12, 2022, 6:49 PM

user M
,
user H
many thanks for your help 🙂 Have a nice day 🙂

Jan 12, 2022, 6:51 PM

You as well!

Jan 12, 2022, 6:52 PM

