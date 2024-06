I am starting to redesign our website, and want to change the CMS, so it's a great time to look at this.I like the theory as set out in https://www.sanity.io/content-modeling that there is one place for all the data in our company, but we have a lot of data "scopes" - for instance web pages, products, internal assembly instructions, product CAD files, standard work et cetera. Some of this will be public (on our website) but the rest will be internal-use only. The thing that confuses me most is how do we host all of this data on Sanity without getting overwhelmed? If I want to edit the website, I don't want to see all the other document types, and vice-versa. I worry that the information I am looking for will be swamped by the other information.If you have any experience with this, I'd be very glad if you could help me!