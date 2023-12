const queryParams = { //... superComplexCondition: `(.... && .... && (... || ...))`, }

const products = await sanityFetch<ProductsQueryResponseType>({ query: productsQuery, params: { ...queryParams, language: 'en', }, cache: 'no-store', })

groq` *[_type == "product" && $superComplexCondition]{ _id, title }

🙂

Hey, any way to set a given param as a where condition in GROQ?Like if I generate a very complex condition outside the query, because I need multiple other resources to get the wanted paramters and values from another api endpoint, simplified, something like this :Maybe, there's a trick?Thank you!