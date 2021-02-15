Using conditional filters in GROQ queries in Sanity.io Slack channel

*[ _type == "post" && slug.current == $slug && (defined(primaryCategory->slug.current) && primaryCategory->slug.current == $primaryCategorySlug ) ]

hey y'all! I'm wondering if it's possible to conditionally / optionally add a filter in a GROQ query. In this case, I want to add an operator if a certain reference exists on the document. My attempt looks like this, but doesn't appear to be working.I basically want to say, if this post has a primaryCategory reference that has a slug, query that this slug equals the $primaryCategorySlug variable.If the post doesn't have a primaryCategory reference, don't add the primaryCategory slug query.