Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Using framer-motion and react-intersection-observer to fade in images on load and scroll

14 replies
Last updated: Mar 15, 2022
hello! someone has an example or plugin to fadein next/images when loads ?
Mar 12, 2022, 12:40 AM
nice! I’ll give it a closer 👀
user E
Mar 12, 2022, 1:45 AM
What was the answer to this?
Mar 13, 2022, 1:41 AM
user M
I make it works using framer-Motion connected with two useState one to trigger when my image is loaded and another useState to trigger when my image is on the viewport.
• framer-motion for the animation job
• react-intersection-observer for the element in viewport true/false
• onLoadingComplete from next/image to set true/false
thanks for the suggestion
user E
🙏
Mar 14, 2022, 3:31 AM
user S

You don't need to use react-intersection-observer for this, take a look at
https://www.framer.com/docs/examples/#scroll-triggered-animations and whileInView and viewport.
Sample:


const bounceVariants: Variants = {
  offscreen: {
    y: 100,
    opacity: 0
  },
  onscreen: {
    y: 0,
    opacity: 1,
    transition: {
      type: "spring",
      bounce: 0.3,
      duration: 1.0
    }
  }
};

const BounceInScroll = ({ children}) =&gt; (
  &lt;motion.div
    initial="offscreen"
    whileInView="onscreen"
    viewport={{ once: true, amount: 0.4 }}  
    data-testid="bounceinscroll"
  &gt;
    &lt;motion.div variants={bounceVariants}&gt;{children}&lt;/motion.div&gt;
  &lt;/motion.div&gt;
);

Mar 14, 2022, 5:41 PM
This is so nice!! way less code to handle 🙌
Mar 14, 2022, 6:43 PM
import { motion } from "framer-motion";

const FadeElement = ({ children, hasBeenLoaded, getIndex }) =&gt; {
  return (
    &lt;motion.div
      initial={{ opacity: 0 }}
      whileInView={{ opacity: hasBeenLoaded ? 1 : 0 }}
      transition={{ duration: 0.2, delay: getIndex * 0.1 }}
      viewport={{ once: true }}
    &gt;
      {children}
    &lt;/motion.div&gt;
  );
};

export default FadeElement;
Mar 14, 2022, 7:01 PM
What's hasBeenLoaded?
Mar 14, 2022, 7:03 PM
is for when next/image set true to 
onLoadingComplete
Mar 14, 2022, 7:04 PM
probably this is pretty messy, but can give you a better perspective, I started to read about react and next just a month ago 👶

const Thumbnails = () =&gt; {
  const [loaded, setLoaded] = useState(false);
  return (
    &lt;FadeElement hasBeenLoaded={loaded} getIndex={id}&gt;
      &lt;Image
        src={urlFor(mainImage).url()}
        alt="alt"
        layout="fill"
        loading="lazy"
        objectFit="cover"
        onLoadingComplete={() =&gt; setLoaded(true)}
      /&gt;
    &lt;/FadeElement&gt;
  );
};

export default Thumbnails;
Mar 14, 2022, 7:13 PM
I don't think you need the hasBeenLoaded, you can just animate it when it it comes into scroll view, though
Mar 14, 2022, 7:16 PM
I don't think you need the hasBeenLoaded, you can just animate it when it it comes into scroll view, though
Mar 14, 2022, 7:16 PM
interesting, makes kind of sense! I’ll make a few tests.. my question is what happens if the motion.div is inside the viewport but the image is still loading
Mar 14, 2022, 7:20 PM
I'm no framer expert, you have to experiment and try it out yourself. 😉
Mar 14, 2022, 9:17 PM
Woah thanks so much!
Mar 15, 2022, 2:10 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Deploying Next JS on VercelJan 20, 2021
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.