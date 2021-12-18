_app

Non-page component cannot fetch their own data. So you need to fetch it in the page it is in and pass that data down as props. If the data is used widely throughout the site, I'd fetch it inand make it available through context.The workaround you are using above is fetching data on the client side, at run-time. Now this is not entirely bad but might affect your SEO, as that component's rendered content won't be available when the bot is crawling your site. And server rendered markup (especially when used with static optimization) will most of the time result in faster first load.