Using GROQ queries in Structure Builder for custom ordering

Clean Next.js + Sanity app - Template
Featured contribution
Official(made by Sanity team)
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.
Get more help in the community Slack
|Topic
|Categories
|Featured
|Replies
|Last Updated
|I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...
|Not featured
|Sep 23, 2020
|Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?
|Not featured
|Feb 3, 2021
|Can the results of a query in documentList be reused inside the function?
|Not featured
|Sep 19, 2020
|Is there a way to set a default sort ordering in your documents?
|Not featured
|Dec 2, 2020
|Is there a way to hide menu items from the desk structure based on access control custom groups?
|Not featured
|Sep 10, 2020
|Hey all, I'm trying to use a custom (svg file) icon in the structure builder but I don't really know how to implement it....
|Not featured
|Dec 7, 2020
|the best way of displaying a list of documents that are referenced to the currently viewed document.
|Not featured
|Sep 9, 2020
|How do I make a patch request to a document to change its type? This is resulting in an error Cannot modify immutable attribu...
|Not featured
|Sep 11, 2020
|Querying For Schema Types in Public Datasets
|Not featured
|Mar 8, 2021
|JavaScript Error - Error: Max listener limit exceeded at 1004
|Not featured
|Jun 23, 2021
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Blog with Built-in Content Editing