Using GROQ queries in Structure Builder for custom ordering

user B

If I am using the Structure Builder, I see that there are filters, but it is quite explicit that I cannot feed it queries.I wanted to take second pane child documents of my first pane's schema type, and apply a very particular order to them, but custom orderings depend on a string, which I don't have (I am doing some basic math to a nested value inside the color picker).I thought about making a custom input that tried grabbing that and returning a string out of that to feed into the orderings object, but I'd much rather use a GROQ query ( with anqualifier at the end ) because that more or less returns the list I am after.Is this possible? I get a bit faceblind with the terminology like list, list item, listtype, listtypeitem, etc. and whileposted a useful example to pick a child at random, it's just the one item and my attempts to come up with a map -- even though the console logs the full list properly -- don't work. I can try to reproduce the explosion if someone needs exact errors but I'm not even sure if it's possible.