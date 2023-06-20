Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Using GROQ to achieve shorthand string compare within array::join function

1 replies
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
Hey folks!
I’m wondering if it is possible to somehow achieve the same result as a short-hand string compare using GROQ within an 
array::join
function like this:

*[_id in [$published, $draft]] {
  "slug": "/" + array::join(
    array::compact([
      language=="en" ? null : language,
      parent-&gt;parent-&gt;slug.current,
      parent-&gt;slug.current,
      slug.current
    ]), "/"
  )
}
Jun 20, 2023, 4:04 PM
Resolved it like this, but it’s not the most elegant solution. Much appreciated if someone has a better one to share.
Basically re-querying the same document twice with the conditional within the query.


*[_id in [$published, $draft]] {
  "slug": "/" + array::join(
    array::compact([
      *[language=="en" &amp;&amp; _id in [$published, $draft]][0].slug.current,
      parent-&gt;parent-&gt;slug.current,
      parent-&gt;slug.current,
      slug.current
    ]), "/"
  )
}
Jun 20, 2023, 4:15 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.