*[_id in [$published, $draft]] { "slug": "/" + array::join( array::compact([ *[language=="en" && _id in [$published, $draft]][0].slug.current, parent->parent->slug.current, parent->slug.current, slug.current ]), "/" ) }

Resolved it like this, but it’s not the most elegant solution. Much appreciated if someone has a better one to share.Basically re-querying the same document twice with the conditional within the query.