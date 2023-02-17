Using PortableText with defined types in components for a schema with a hero object inside a parent Portable Text array.
24 replies
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023
Y
Hello!I am trying to se PortableText for this query:
I don't know how can I define the
I don't know how can I define the
heroand
contenttypes in my components options.To be more specific, I want to define
heroand
contentas JSX elements
Feb 17, 2023, 5:51 PM
R
What do your components look like so far?
Feb 17, 2023, 6:03 PM
Y
const components = { types: { hero: { home: <Main /> } } } return ( <PortableText components={components} value={homepage} /> )
Feb 17, 2023, 6:04 PM
Y
I get as an error : Unknown block type "hero.home", specify a component for it in the
components.typesprop
Feb 17, 2023, 6:04 PM
Y
I don't know how to define "hero.home" as a type
Feb 17, 2023, 6:04 PM
Y
homepagecontains all the fields in the screenshot
Feb 17, 2023, 6:08 PM
R
Got it. What does the schema for that look like?
Feb 17, 2023, 6:33 PM
Y
/schemas/documents/homepage.ts
defineField({ name: 'hero', title: 'Hero', type: 'hero.home', group: 'editorial', }),
/schemas/objects/hero/home.ts
export default defineField({ name: 'hero.home', title: 'Home hero', type: 'object', fields: [ // Title defineField({ // name: 'title', // title: 'Title', // type: 'text', // rows: 3, name: 'titleBlock', title: 'Title Block', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'block', marks: { decorators: [ { title: 'Strong', value: 'strong' }, { title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em' }, { title: 'Code', value: 'code' }, { title: 'Highlight', value: 'highlight', icon: HighlightIcon, component: HighlightDecorator } ] } } ] }), // Link defineField({ name: 'links', title: 'Link', type: 'array', of: [{type: 'linkInternal'}, {type: 'linkExternal'}], validation: (Rule) => Rule.max(1), }), // Content defineField({ name: 'content', title: 'Content', type: 'array', validation: (Rule) => Rule.max(1), of: [ { name: 'productWithVariant', title: 'Product with variant', type: 'productWithVariant', }, { name: 'imageWithProductHotspots', title: 'Image', type: 'imageWithProductHotspots', }, ], }), ], })
Feb 17, 2023, 6:36 PM
R
Is that
hero.homeobject inside of a parent Portable Text array?
Feb 17, 2023, 7:20 PM
Y
yes, if you see the
_typeof hero is
hero.home
Feb 17, 2023, 7:21 PM
R
Sorry, I mean have you put that entire
hero.homeblock inside of another Portable Text array? I’m trying to figure out why it would be trying to serialize the container.
Feb 17, 2023, 7:24 PM
Y
I am not sure I did understand your question 😞Though, if I let the
componentsin PortableText empty and pass that query in the screenshot as
value.This is what I receive eventually :
Unknown block type "home", specify a component for it in the `components.types` prop``
Feb 17, 2023, 7:29 PM
Y
Thiss is the value I am passing
Feb 17, 2023, 7:30 PM
Y
Is there a way to define these types
hero, modules, seoin one portable text
Feb 17, 2023, 9:03 PM
P
yes
{ title: "Portable Text Field", name: "article", type: "array", of: [ {type: "block"}, {type: "hero"}, {type: "modules"}, {type: "seo"} ], },
Feb 17, 2023, 9:11 PM
P
this will create an insert tab in your portable text wysiwyg interface with all those components.
Feb 17, 2023, 9:12 PM
P
this is how your suppose to handle that. then in your portable text client component youd create a serializer for each component.
Feb 17, 2023, 9:14 PM
Y
Would it impossible to achieve something similar without adding these components in the block editor?
Feb 17, 2023, 9:14 PM
P
to achieve the exact same thing youd probably have to make an array with each component including a component with a portable text field. that way you can add in components or text fields and order them as if it were using one portable text field.
Feb 17, 2023, 9:16 PM
Y
Can you please give me an example if that possible 😄
Feb 17, 2023, 9:19 PM
P
{ title: "Components", name: "components", type: "array", of: [ { type: "reference", to: {type: "article"}, }, { type: "reference", to: {type: "hero"}, }, .... etc ], },
Feb 17, 2023, 9:20 PM
P
this way you can add more of each item and arrange them in any order. which is essentially the exact same thing a portable text field would do when you insert a new document or object type.
Feb 17, 2023, 9:22 PM
Y
Oooh, so I can use PortableText even if the schema doesn't necessarily have to be
blockas a field type?
Feb 17, 2023, 9:22 PM
P
youd create a new document type or object type where one field is
blockto achieve this. call that
articlewhich is the first entry in that example above.
Feb 17, 2023, 9:24 PM
Y
Oh I understand! thank you so much!
Feb 17, 2023, 9:25 PM
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.