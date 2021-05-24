Using Sanity Hotspot with GatsbyImage for Image Cropping

GatsbyImage

object-position

height: 0.43673837232083357 width: 0.33333333333333326 x: 0.4060283687943266 y: 0.4828572548097652

Hey everyone! Is it possible to use the Sanity hotspot data with a? Maybe using the hotspot values with css? I couldn’t find much documentation on what the values actually mean, e.g:My use case is that I’m cropping photos into squares when they’re in a list but also shown full size elsewhere. I’d like to be able to choose the area that gets shown when in the cropped square with a Sanity hotspot. Thanks a lot for any help!