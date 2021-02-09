Hi everyone! I’m doing my first CMS project (website with a blog) and the choice is Sanity. I started with a clean admin panel but quickly realized that I’d need to code ALL of the typical CMS functionality from scratch so I decided to install Sanity Kitchen Sink Studio. The Kitchen Sink has most of the features I’d need (if not more) but I want to use ONLY the studio part and I want it to be deployed on Sanity like when you start the typical sanity project and just “sanity deploy”, instead of current Netlify deployment. For front end I will use Nuxt which is going to be deployed on Digital Ocean. Is there a good clean way to separate the Kitchen Sink Studio from its Netlify deployment and use “sanity deploy” instead? The “hacky” way of doing this, if at all possible, seems to be just copying the files of the kitchen sink studio that I need and putting them into a regular clean sanity project. Any advice on this would be greatly appreciated!