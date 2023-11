import {useState, useEffect} from 'react' import {useDocumentOperation} from '@sanity/react-hooks' import sanityClient from '@sanity/client' import sanityConfig from '../../sanity.json' export default function SetSlugAndPublishAction(props) {

const client = sanityClient({ projectId: sanityConfig.api.projectId, dataset: sanityConfig.api.dataset, token: sanityConfig.api.token, useCdn: true })

Compiling...

Failed to compile.

Error in ./sanity.json

Syntax error: /Users/keneucker/Dev/biketag-sanity/studio/sanity.json: Missing semicolon (2:8)

1 | {

> 2 | "root": true,

json-loader

Hello again!I am trying to use the sanity client to fetch a field from another document while inside a publish action. To get the required api configuration information, I am trying to import the sanity.json file into my action. I have the following code:...And I am seeing the following error:I assume, from my limited googling, that the issue here is that the pluginmay not be included in the project. I went digging for compilation config files to see where I could include this, but I done got myself lost now.Is this breaking some convention in place that I should be aware of? Am I just doing it wrong? Do I need to addand if so, how do I do that?Thank you!