{ name: 'sections', title: 'Sections', type: 'array', inputComponent: SectionItemList, of: [ { type: DocumentTypes.workoutgroup, weak: true, }, ], },

export const workoutGroup = createDocumentSchema({ name: DocumentTypes.workoutgroup, type: 'object', fields: [ { name: 'label', title: 'Workout group name', type: 'string', validation: (Rule: any) => Rule.required(), }, { name: 'startTime', title: 'Start time', type: 'string', }, { name: 'exercises', title: 'Excercises', type: 'array', of: [ { type: DocumentTypes.workoutgroupexercise, weak: true, }, ], }, ], });

await client .patch(document._id) .set({ [`sections[_key=="${key}"].label`]: newValue.toString() }) .commit();

I have created a custom component, which takes complex array as a value, schema is defined like this:And type workoutgroup schema is:From within the custom component which is client side js code, I need to make queries to updatecreate newupdate. I usedand made queries like this:However when client is initialised it requires auth token, which has write permissions (admin) and I shouldn’t be keeping the auth token in my JS bundle for security reasons.I have tried using PatchEvent to make these queries, but it doesn’t seem to work.My current idea is to move client queries to separate node proxy server and do it this way: FE -> node proxy service (which has auth token set, privately) -> SanityDoes that feel like the best approach?