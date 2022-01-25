/* eslint-disable no-console */
import { TrashIcon, CopyIcon } from '@sanity/icons';
import {
Stack, Label, Card, Flex, Inline, Button, useToast, Tooltip, Box, Text,
} from '@sanity/ui';
import debounce from 'lodash.debounce';
import { nanoid } from 'nanoid';
import { withDocument } from 'part:@sanity/form-builder';
import React, {
FC, useRef, useCallback, useState,
} from 'react';
import { IWorkoutSectionItem, IDocument } from '../../interfaces/common';
import { DocumentTypes } from '../../schemas/common/baseDocument';
import { client } from '../../utils/browserClient';
import DeleteConfirmationModal from './DeleteConfirmationModal';
import WorkoutSectionExercises from './ExerciseItemList';
import WorkoutSectionLabelInput from './LabelInput';
import WorkoutSectionsTimeInput from './StartTimeInput';
interface IWorkoutSectionItemProps extends IWorkoutSectionItem {
document: IDocument;
}
const DEBOUNCE_TIME = 500;
const WorkoutSectionItem: FC<IWorkoutSectionItemProps> = ({
label,
startTime,
exercises,
_key: key,
document,
}) => {
const [ confirmationIsOpen, setConfirmationIsOpen ] = useState(false);
const onClose = useCallback(() => setConfirmationIsOpen(false), []);
const onOpen = useCallback(() => setConfirmationIsOpen(true), []);
const startDateRef = useRef();
const labelRef = useRef();
const toast = useToast();
const onLabelChange = useCallback(debounce(async (newValue) => {
try {
await client
.patch(document._id)
.set({ [`sections[_key=="${key}"].label`]: newValue.toString() })
.commit();
toast.push({
status: 'success',
title: 'Successfully updated workout group title',
});
} catch (e) {
toast.push({
status: 'error',
title: 'Failed to update workout group title',
});
console.log(e);
}
}, DEBOUNCE_TIME), [ key ]);
const onStartTimeChange = useCallback(debounce(async (newValue) => {
try {
await client
.patch(document._id)
.set({ [`sections[_key=="${key}"].startTime`]: newValue.toString() })
.commit();
toast.push({
status: 'success',
title: 'Successfully updated workout group start time',
});
} catch (e) {
toast.push({
status: 'error',
title: 'Failed to update workout group start time',
});
console.log(e);
}
}, DEBOUNCE_TIME), [ key ]);
const deleteWorkoutGroup = useCallback(async () => {
try {
await client
.patch(document._id)
.unset([ `sections[_key=="${key}"]` ])
.commit();
toast.push({
status: 'success',
title: `Successfully removed "${label}"`,
});
} catch (e) {
toast.push({
status: 'error',
title: 'Failed to remove workout group',
});
console.log(e);
}
onClose();
}, [ key, label, onClose ]);
const cloneWorkoutGroup = useCallback(async () => {
const clonedWorkoutGroup = {
_type: DocumentTypes.workoutgroup,
_key: nanoid(),
label: `${label} (copy)`,
startTime,
exercises,
};
try {
await client
.patch(document._id)
.prepend('sections', [ clonedWorkoutGroup ])
.commit();
toast.push({
status: 'success',
title: `Successfully cloned "${label}"`,
});
} catch (e) {
toast.push({
status: 'error',
title: 'Failed to clone workout group',
});
console.log(e);
}
}, [ exercises, label, startTime ]);
return (
<React.Fragment>
<Card padding={[ 0, 0, 5, 5 ]} style={{ borderBottom: '1px dashed black' }} shadow={0}>
<Flex>
<Card flex={1} marginRight={4}>
<WorkoutSectionLabelInput
ref={labelRef.current}
value={label}
label="Workout group title"
onChange={onLabelChange}
/>
</Card>
<Card marginRight={4}>
<WorkoutSectionsTimeInput
ref={startDateRef.current}
value={startTime}
onChange={onStartTimeChange}
label="Start time"
/>
</Card>
<Card>
<Stack space={2}>
<Label>Actions</Label>
<Inline space={[ 0, 0, 2 ]}>
<Tooltip
content={(
<Box padding={2}>
<Text muted size={1}>
Delete workout group
</Text>
</Box>
)}
fallbackPlacements={[ 'right', 'left' ]}
placement="top"
portal
>
<Button
fontSize={0}
icon={TrashIcon}
tone="primary"
onClick={onOpen}
style={{ cursor: 'pointer' }}
/>
</Tooltip>
<Tooltip
content={(
<Box padding={2}>
<Text muted size={1}>
Clone workout group
</Text>
</Box>
)}
fallbackPlacements={[ 'right', 'left' ]}
placement="top"
portal
>
<Button
fontSize={0}
icon={CopyIcon}
tone="secondary"
onClick={cloneWorkoutGroup}
style={{ cursor: 'pointer' }}
/>
</Tooltip>
</Inline>
</Stack>
</Card>
</Flex>
<WorkoutSectionExercises exercises={exercises} workoutGroupKey={key} />
</Card>
<DeleteConfirmationModal
isOpen={confirmationIsOpen}
onClose={onClose}
title={`Do you really want to delete workout group "${label}"?`}
deleteCallback={deleteWorkoutGroup}
/>
</React.Fragment>
);
};
export default withDocument(WorkoutSectionItem);