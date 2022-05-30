Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Validation not working on image type in Sanity document

8 replies
Last updated: May 30, 2022
Has anyone gotten the .required() validation to work on an image type? I didn’t realize until testing it today that no image added is not being flagged…
May 24, 2022, 6:31 PM
It looks like it's working on my end. What does your code look like?
May 24, 2022, 6:36 PM
Hi
user M
thanks for responding! below is the ‘illustration’ object
export default {
  name: 'illustration',
  title: 'Illustration',
  type: 'image',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'alt',
      type: 'string',
      title: 'Alt',
      options: {
        isHighlighted: true, // &lt;-- make this field easily accessible
      },
    },

  ],

};
This is being used in our ‘soloGuidePage’ document for the fields ‘Tile Image’ and ‘Hero Image’. The validation is failing to provide ‘error’ when no image is selected.

export default {
  name: 'soloGuidePage',
  type: 'document',
  title: 'Solo Guide Page',
  icon: RiPagesLine,
  fieldsets: [
    {
      name: 'tile',
      title: 'Listing Tile Fields',
      options: {
        collapsible: true,
        collapsed: false,
      },
    },
    {
      name: 'hero',
      title: 'Hero',
      options: {
        collapsible: true,
        collapsed: false,
      },
    },
    {
      name: 'mainContent',
      title: 'Main Content',
      options: {
        collapsible: true,
        collapsed: false,
      },
    },
  ],
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'tileTitle',
      title: 'Tile Title',
      type: 'string',
      fieldset: 'tile',
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; [Rule.required().error('Field is required')],
    },
    {
      name: 'tileImage',
      title: 'Tile Image',
      type: 'illustration',
      fieldset: 'tile',
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; [Rule.required().error('Field is required')],
    },
    {
      name: 'tileText',
      title: 'Tile Text',
      type: 'text',
      fieldset: 'tile',
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; [Rule.required().error('Field is required')],
    },
    {
      name: 'h1',
      title: 'H1 Text',
      type: 'string',
      fieldset: 'hero',
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; [Rule.required().error('H1 Text is required')],
    },
    {
      name: 'heroSubtitle',
      title: 'Hero Subtitle Text',
      type: 'heroBlockPT',
      fieldset: 'hero',
    },
    {
      name: 'heroImage',
      title: 'Hero Image',
      type: 'illustration',
      fieldset: 'hero',
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; [Rule.required().error('Field is required')],
    },
    {
      name: 'toc',
      title: 'Table of Contents',
      type: 'array',
      of: [{ type: 'tocLink' }],
      description: 'The order should match the in content appearance.',
      fieldset: 'mainContent',
    },
    {
      name: 'guideBody',
      type: 'guideBodyPT',
      title: 'Guide Content Body',
      fieldset: 'mainContent',
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; [Rule.required().error('Field is required')],
    },
  ],
};
May 24, 2022, 7:02 PM
I see now! When you set the basic 
Rule.required
, all that it's looking for is any value specified 
tileImage
. If you just add something like 
alt
, that requirement will be met. You'll need to set up a custom rule on either the 
tileImage
or 
illustration
field that checks for an asset. Like so:
{
      name: 'tileImage',
      type: 'illustration',
      validation: Rule =&gt;
        Rule.custom(({ asset }) =&gt; {
          return asset ? true : 'An image is required';
        }),
    },
May 24, 2022, 7:16 PM
AHHHHHHHHH OMG! thank you ❤️
May 24, 2022, 7:17 PM
Haha, you're welcome!
May 24, 2022, 7:18 PM
Hi
user M
I've tried the same solution it works fine however at the beginning I get this error
May 30, 2022, 3:44 PM
any idea how to avoid this
May 30, 2022, 3:44 PM
and show "An image is required" only, even at the beginning
May 30, 2022, 3:47 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.