body: { errorCode: 'SIO-401-AWH', message: 'Session does not match project host', statusCode: 401, error: 'Unauthorized' },

Hey Sanity family, we are currently in a bit of a weird spot where we are receiving an error on our production server (Vercel) but not locally. I've searched around looking for information on the error message/code and have found nothing. I'm hoping that the Sanity Team can help shed some light on this. Here's the error:This is occurring only when we're using the Preview client. Again, everything works perfectly locally. Screenshots in threadThe web client is running onand we're hosting onfor what it's worth.