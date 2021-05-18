Vercel and Next.js Error - Session Does Not Match Project Host
T
Hey Sanity family, we are currently in a bit of a weird spot where we are receiving an error on our production server (Vercel) but not locally. I've searched around looking for information on the error message/code and have found nothing. I'm hoping that the Sanity Team can help shed some light on this. Here's the error:
👉
The web client is running on
Nextjs and we're hosting on Vercel for what it's worth.
This is occurring only when we're using the Preview client. Again, everything works perfectly locally. Screenshots in thread
body: { errorCode: 'SIO-401-AWH', message: 'Session does not match project host', statusCode: 401, error: 'Unauthorized' },
👉
May 18, 2021, 5:39 PM
T
Locally:
May 18, 2021, 5:42 PM
G
If you open the Functions tab in Vercel then hit this page again, does it offer any insight?
May 18, 2021, 5:47 PM
T
Yes, do you want me to post the full error?
May 18, 2021, 5:48 PM
G
Sure.
May 18, 2021, 5:48 PM
T
user A
b4df-4b68-bb11-5361dcc083f5 ERROR Error: Failed to load /500 at loadComponents (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/load-components.js:1:1554) at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:93:5) at async Server.findPageComponents (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:76:257) at async Server.renderErrorToHTML (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:138:198) at async Server.renderToHTML (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:137:1629) at async Server.render (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:74:255) at async Object.fn (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:58:672) at async Router.execute (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/router.js:25:67) at async Server.run (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:68:1042) at async Server.handleRequest (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:32:504) 2021-05-18T17:30:55.793Z 88563306-b4df-4b68-bb11-5361dcc083f5 ERROR ClientError: Unauthorized - Session does not match project host at onResponse (/var/task/node_modules/@sanity/client/lib/http/request.js:27:13) at applyMiddleware (/var/task/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/util/middlewareReducer.js:14:23) at onResponse (/var/task/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/index.js:81:22) at /var/task/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/index.js:48:55 at callback (/var/task/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/request/node-request.js:57:46) at /var/task/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/request/node-request.js:141:14 at DestroyableTransform.<anonymous> (/var/task/node_modules/simple-concat/index.js:8:13) at Object.onceWrapper (events.js:421:28) at DestroyableTransform.emit (events.js:327:22) at endReadableNT (/var/task/node_modules/through2/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_readable.js:1010:12) { response: { body: { errorCode: 'SIO-401-AWH', message: 'Session does not match project host', statusCode: 401, error: 'Unauthorized' }, url: "<https://r3ka18qi.api.sanity.io/v2021-03-25/data/query/production?query=*%5B_type%20%3D%3D%20%22post%22%20%26%26%20slug.current%20%3D%3D%20%24slug%5D%20%7C%20order(_updatedAt%20desc)%20%7B%20%22mapData%22%3A%20%22singlePost%22%2C%20title%2C%20%22slug%22%3A%20%22%2F%22%20%2B%20slug.current%2C%20seo%20%7B%20...%2C%20seoImage%20%7B%20...%2C%20asset-%3E%20%7D%20%7D%2C%20%22defaultSeo%22%20%3A%20%7B%20title%2C%20excerpt%2C%20%22content%22%3A%20select(%20_type%20%3D%3D%20'pageTemplateHome'%20%3D%3E%20heroContent%2C%20content%20)%2C%20components%5B%5D%20%7B%20heading%2C%20content%2C%20%22table%22%20%3A%20rows%5B%5D.cells%5B%5D%20%7D%2C%20%22address%22%20%3A%20address.label%20%7D%20%2C%20'cardMedia'%3A%20''%2C%20%7D&%24slug=%22get-out-side-a-natural-play-phenomenon%22>", method: 'GET', headers: { date: 'Tue, 18 May 2021 17:30:55 GMT', 'content-type': 'application/json; charset=utf-8', 'x-ratelimit-limit-second': '500', 'x-ratelimit-remaining-second': '499', 'ratelimit-remaining': '499', 'ratelimit-limit': '500', 'ratelimit-reset': '1', 'content-length': '115', vary: 'Origin', xkey: 'project-r3ka18qi, project-r3ka18qi-production', via: '1.1 google', 'alt-svc': 'clear', connection: 'close' }, statusCode: 401, statusMessage: 'Unauthorized' }, statusCode: 401, responseBody: '{\n' + ' "errorCode": "SIO-401-AWH",\n' + ' "message": "Session does not match project host",\n' + ' "statusCode": 401,\n' + ' "error": "Unauthorized"\n' + '}' } RequestId: 88563306-b4df-4b68-bb11-5361dcc083f5 Error: Runtime exited with error: exit status 1 Runtime.ExitError
May 18, 2021, 5:48 PM
T
May 18, 2021, 5:42 PM
T
Anything else I can provide?
May 18, 2021, 6:08 PM
G
Have you tried generating a new token to ensure Vercel has the right one?
May 18, 2021, 6:11 PM
T
Yes, we did that with no luck.
May 18, 2021, 6:12 PM
T
Wait. We just did it again and it might have worked...
May 18, 2021, 6:14 PM
T
Standby...
May 18, 2021, 6:14 PM
T
It works now 🙃
May 18, 2021, 6:16 PM
T
I think it was a space at the end of the token.
May 18, 2021, 6:16 PM
T
Thanks for the help 🙏 🎉
May 18, 2021, 6:17 PM
G
Awesome!
May 18, 2021, 6:17 PM
G
You’re welcome!
May 18, 2021, 6:17 PM
