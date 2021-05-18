Skip to content
Vercel and Next.js Error - Session Does Not Match Project Host

16 replies
Last updated: May 18, 2021
Hey Sanity family, we are currently in a bit of a weird spot where we are receiving an error on our production server (Vercel) but not locally. I've searched around looking for information on the error message/code and have found nothing. I'm hoping that the Sanity Team can help shed some light on this. Here's the error:
body: {
  errorCode: 'SIO-401-AWH',
  message: 'Session does not match project host',
  statusCode: 401,
  error: 'Unauthorized'
},
This is occurring only when we're using the Preview client. Again, everything works perfectly locally. Screenshots in thread
👉
The web client is running on
Nextjs and we're hosting on Vercel for what it's worth.
May 18, 2021, 5:39 PM
Locally:
May 18, 2021, 5:42 PM
If you open the Functions tab in Vercel then hit this page again, does it offer any insight?
May 18, 2021, 5:47 PM
Yes, do you want me to post the full error?
May 18, 2021, 5:48 PM
Sure.
May 18, 2021, 5:48 PM
user A

b4df-4b68-bb11-5361dcc083f5	ERROR	Error: Failed to load /500
    at loadComponents (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/load-components.js:1:1554)
    at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:93:5)
    at async Server.findPageComponents (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:76:257)
    at async Server.renderErrorToHTML (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:138:198)
    at async Server.renderToHTML (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:137:1629)
    at async Server.render (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:74:255)
    at async Object.fn (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:58:672)
    at async Router.execute (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/router.js:25:67)
    at async Server.run (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:68:1042)
    at async Server.handleRequest (/var/task/node_modules/next/dist/next-server/server/next-server.js:32:504)
2021-05-18T17:30:55.793Z	88563306-b4df-4b68-bb11-5361dcc083f5	ERROR	ClientError: Unauthorized - Session does not match project host
    at onResponse (/var/task/node_modules/@sanity/client/lib/http/request.js:27:13)
    at applyMiddleware (/var/task/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/util/middlewareReducer.js:14:23)
    at onResponse (/var/task/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/index.js:81:22)
    at /var/task/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/index.js:48:55
    at callback (/var/task/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/request/node-request.js:57:46)
    at /var/task/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/request/node-request.js:141:14
    at DestroyableTransform.&lt;anonymous&gt; (/var/task/node_modules/simple-concat/index.js:8:13)
    at Object.onceWrapper (events.js:421:28)
    at DestroyableTransform.emit (events.js:327:22)
    at endReadableNT (/var/task/node_modules/through2/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_readable.js:1010:12) {
  response: {
    body: {
      errorCode: 'SIO-401-AWH',
      message: 'Session does not match project host',
      statusCode: 401,
      error: 'Unauthorized'
    },
    url: "<https://r3ka18qi.api.sanity.io/v2021-03-25/data/query/production?query=*%5B_type%20%3D%3D%20%22post%22%20%26%26%20slug.current%20%3D%3D%20%24slug%5D%20%7C%20order(_updatedAt%20desc)%20%7B%20%22mapData%22%3A%20%22singlePost%22%2C%20title%2C%20%22slug%22%3A%20%22%2F%22%20%2B%20slug.current%2C%20seo%20%7B%20...%2C%20seoImage%20%7B%20...%2C%20asset-%3E%20%7D%20%7D%2C%20%22defaultSeo%22%20%3A%20%7B%20title%2C%20excerpt%2C%20%22content%22%3A%20select(%20_type%20%3D%3D%20'pageTemplateHome'%20%3D%3E%20heroContent%2C%20content%20)%2C%20components%5B%5D%20%7B%20heading%2C%20content%2C%20%22table%22%20%3A%20rows%5B%5D.cells%5B%5D%20%7D%2C%20%22address%22%20%3A%20address.label%20%7D%20%2C%20'cardMedia'%3A%20''%2C%20%7D&amp;%24slug=%22get-out-side-a-natural-play-phenomenon%22>",
    method: 'GET',
    headers: {
      date: 'Tue, 18 May 2021 17:30:55 GMT',
      'content-type': 'application/json; charset=utf-8',
      'x-ratelimit-limit-second': '500',
      'x-ratelimit-remaining-second': '499',
      'ratelimit-remaining': '499',
      'ratelimit-limit': '500',
      'ratelimit-reset': '1',
      'content-length': '115',
      vary: 'Origin',
      xkey: 'project-r3ka18qi, project-r3ka18qi-production',
      via: '1.1 google',
      'alt-svc': 'clear',
      connection: 'close'
    },
    statusCode: 401,
    statusMessage: 'Unauthorized'
  },
  statusCode: 401,
  responseBody: '{\n' +
    '  "errorCode": "SIO-401-AWH",\n' +
    '  "message": "Session does not match project host",\n' +
    '  "statusCode": 401,\n' +
    '  "error": "Unauthorized"\n' +
    '}'
}
RequestId: 88563306-b4df-4b68-bb11-5361dcc083f5 Error: Runtime exited with error: exit status 1
Runtime.ExitError
May 18, 2021, 5:48 PM
Anything else I can provide?
May 18, 2021, 6:08 PM
Have you tried generating a new token to ensure Vercel has the right one?
May 18, 2021, 6:11 PM
Yes, we did that with no luck.
May 18, 2021, 6:12 PM
Wait. We just did it again and it might have worked...
May 18, 2021, 6:14 PM
Standby...
May 18, 2021, 6:14 PM
It works now 🙃
May 18, 2021, 6:16 PM
I think it was a space at the end of the token.
May 18, 2021, 6:16 PM
Thanks for the help 🙏 🎉
May 18, 2021, 6:17 PM
Awesome!
May 18, 2021, 6:17 PM
You’re welcome!
May 18, 2021, 6:17 PM

