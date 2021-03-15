Skip to content
Webhooks for Shopify Collections

13 replies
Last updated: Mar 15, 2021

Does anyone know the behaviour of webhooks for Shopify collections that are governed by the 

Best seller
algorithm?
ie/ whenever Shopify re-orders the products in one of these collections, does a webhook fire?

Trying to fathom a smooth way to get data-based sorting running.

Mar 15, 2021, 4:48 PM

so we discovered the collection webhook to be relatively unreliable and i believe instead trigger the collection sync after products are also updated because the collection wasn’t always updating in 

expected behaviors

Mar 15, 2021, 4:50 PM

Aye.

Mar 15, 2021, 4:50 PM

Have you assessed/implemented any Sanity-side logic to replace this? I guess with all the sales data in Shopify, that's not ideal.

Mar 15, 2021, 4:51 PM

honestly i almost ONLY do sanity-collections

Mar 15, 2021, 4:52 PM

i ignore shopify collections most often because the designs of the sites i implement have so much nested modularity even on collections

Mar 15, 2021, 4:53 PM

that a yolo sync of products would never work

Mar 15, 2021, 4:53 PM

also adding filters to automatically pattern a collection is relatively straight forward

Mar 15, 2021, 4:53 PM

so like 

collection of products tagged funtymes
or whatever have you

Mar 15, 2021, 4:54 PM

and then build your query to be powered by those filters in the build

Mar 15, 2021, 4:54 PM

Thanks again

user G
👍

Mar 15, 2021, 7:24 PM

you could also fetch best-seller or sale collections more live? as a possible best case, I actually have a client that I am fetching best-sellers collections from shopify and it’s like the ONLY thing i am fetching collection wise

Mar 15, 2021, 7:29 PM

user G
by "fetching" above, do you mean doing a scheduled pull from Shopify, like every night? So front end won't be up to the minute in sync, but it will be as of each morning?

Mar 15, 2021, 9:25 PM

i meant like on the best seller page you just use the buy-sdk to fetch the real shopify best seller products for the collection grid

Mar 15, 2021, 9:26 PM

