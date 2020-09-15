Pricing update: Free users
What is a good way of sorting list items by a child field?

1 replies
Last updated: Sep 15, 2020

A question about sort order: What is a good way of sorting list items by a child field? I have a 

Registration
document that references 
Program
(so people can register to a program). I’d like to sort registrations by 
program.startDate
. Is this possible with 
orderings
? The following produces an error:

orderings: [
  {
    title: 'Program date',
    name: 'programDate',
    by: [{ field: 'program.startDate', direction: 'descending' }]
  },
]
Thanks!


UPDATEI made a typo (
descending
should be 
desc
), that’s why it didn’t work.

Sep 15, 2020, 9:56 AM

Ah… I made a mistake there: 

direction
should be 
desc
and not 
descending
. Fixing this fixes my sort issue.

Sep 15, 2020, 10:42 AM

