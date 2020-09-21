Pricing update: Free users
What is the best way to validate that e.g. a title for a document is unique within its type?

Last updated: Sep 21, 2020

Is it to make a custom inputComponent for the fields and make a client groq check before updating the value, or is there a smarter, simpler way?

Sep 21, 2020, 8:46 AM

Hi Louise, I think there’s no easy function available for this, unfortunately (unlike e.g. 

slug
type fields that have an 
isUnique()
option). However, I don’t think you’d have to create a custom input component to achieve it. Instead, you could use an async operation to check inside the validation function itself: https://www.sanity.io/docs/validation#custom-validation-091e10f957aa

Sep 21, 2020, 9:19 AM

Ok thanks

user M
- I have been looking at the examples previously. How do I validate against other documents though? I do not think they are available in the context parameter. Should I have a reference to a client and do a groq lookup?

Sep 21, 2020, 9:24 AM

Indeed, I would import the pre-configured client and check for existing docs with the title: 

import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
. There might be an alternative way but it’s Monday and I can’t come up with it if so 😉 Will update if I think of something but in my mind this approach is the most straightforward.

Sep 21, 2020, 9:32 AM

Ok great, thanks.An example for others that might find this thread:

import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
...
{
      name: 'title',
      title: 'Title',
      type: 'string',
      validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.required().custom((title) =&gt; {
        return client.fetch(`count(*[_type == "category" &amp;&amp; title == "${title}"])`)
        .then(count =&gt; {
          if (count &gt; 1){
            return 'Title needs to be unique'
          }else{
            return true
          }
        })
      })
    },

Sep 21, 2020, 9:45 AM

Thanks for sharing the outcome! 🙌

Sep 21, 2020, 9:46 AM

